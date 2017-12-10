Phaedra Parks Claims She Doesn’t Want To Return To ‘RHOA’

Phaedra Parks, who was fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta in May, claims she doesn’t want to make a comeback on the Bravo reality show.

Although sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com that Parks is desperate to return to the TV series, in a recent interview, she said she doesn’t want to—and contends that doing RHOA made her physically sick!

“I have no desire to” return, Parks told an interviewer. “I turned the page. I love being happy. I love living drama free.”

She continued that her kids are happy away from the cameras and added, “I’m able to enjoy life.”

Parks also charged that being on RHOA made her ill, noting, “It had a physical effect on me. It makes you sick sometimes ’cause it’s a lot to deal with.

She said that any woman who does reality TV should be congratulated for it!

“People don’t really understand until they have done it,” said Parks, 44.

As Radar reported, Parks was given her RHOA pink slip earlier this year after she was caught lying about Kandi Burruss attempting to rape and drug Porsha Williams.

Although Parks claimed she’s moved on, Radar broke the story of how she was pissed at RHOA producers for firing her earlier this year, and said she was getting harassed online because of it. Sources have told Radar she’s begging producers to come back.

An insider revealed to Radar that Parks is greatly missing her million dollar paycheck and now, “She’s desperate for cash. She’s trying to sell one of her homes and lease a recently purchased home because she doesn’t have the substantial income that she was earning on RHOA.”

Parks, who reportedly signed with Wilhelmina Models, also saw her RHOA storyline hit a dead end after she divorced her jailbird ex-husband Apollo Nida. Nida is set to remain behind bars until August 29, 2020.

