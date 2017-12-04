NYC Executive Mauled By Tiger Shark While On Costa Rica Vacation

A New York woman was just killed by a tiger shark while scuba diving in Costa Rica. As RadarOnline.com has learned, Wall Street equity executive, Rohina Bhandari, was swimming inside Cocos Island National Park with a group of pals, when the animal attacked her.

According to officials, she suffered “strong lacerations” to both her legs.

The scuba coach leading the group reportedly saw the shark coming, and tried to scare it off but was unsuccessful. He suffered a bite on one of his legs, but is in stable condition.

Costa Rica’s Ministry of Environment and Energy shared a statement this Friday announcing Bhandari’s death. They called the tragedy an “isolated incident,” and the “first occurrence of this magnitude” at the park.

“Rohina was kind, gentle and full of grace. She was also fun, we laughed a lot,” Bhandari’s friend, Silvia Francescon, told PEOPLE after her passing, “I was devastated not only by her death, but about how it happened.”

“I will miss her courage,” she continued. “She challenged herself in the deepest way. And she succeeded. All of this is surreal. She deserves to be remembered for her grace and kindness. A beautiful soul.”

“We were saddened to learn of the death of Rohina who was a dear friend and colleague,” a spokesperson from 49-year-old Bhandari’s former company told PEOPLE. “We ask that everyone respect the privacy of her family during this difficult time.”

The park is currently working with Bhandari’s family in light of her sad death.

