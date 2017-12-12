NYC Bomber Charged With Criminal Possession Of Weapon, Supporting Act Of Terrorism

The NYC bomber responsible for Monday’s Port Authority attack, Allah Akayed, has just been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, supporting an act of terrorism and making a terroristic threat. While all are state charges, federal terrorism offenses are expected to come later today.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 27-year-old Brooklyn resident admitted to his crime while under questioning by police. He said he was inspired by ISIS propaganda, and learned how to make the explosive device from watching videos online.

He also claimed that he set off his homemade pipe bomb in the 42nd street subway tunnel as “revenge” for the treatment of Muslims, after he saw Christmas posters all over the walls of the station.

He is currently under custody, at Bellevue Hospital, as he’s being treated for his severe injuries.

