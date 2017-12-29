Drunken Dallas Woman Destroys $300,000 Worth Of Warhol Art On First Date With Lawyer

Talk about bad first dates!

A drunk Dallas woman allegedly damaged two expensive Andy Warhol paintings on her first date with a prominent lawyer who is friendly with President Trump.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, was arrested last weekend on criminal mischief charges after her date with Tony Buzbee went horribly wrong.

Reportedly booze fueled Lyman refused to leave the trial lawyer’s home after he called her an Uber before becoming aggressive hiding inside the house.

When he found her she reportedly poured red wine over two of his Warhol paintings that were valued at $500,000 each.

The nightmare date also allegedly threw two $20,000 sculptures at the lawyer as he tried to calm her down – after her arrest she was released on a $30,000 bail bond.

The 49-year-old respected attorney lives in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood of Huston and has represented former Governor Rick Perry in the past.

He is reportedly still married to his wife of 26 years, the former Zoe Benson, with the couple having four teenage kids.

Last year, he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated but his case was dismissed by Harris County district attorney.

