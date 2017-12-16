Shocking Development! NBA Player Lorenzen Wright Ex Wife Charged With His Murder

The ex-wife of slain NBA star Lorenzen Wright has been arrested in connection with his murder.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department arrested her on Friday on a fugitive warrant for murder that was originally issued in Tennessee.

Memphis police have charged Sherra Wright with 1st degree murder and conspiracy.

Lorenzen Wright was murdered seven years ago with his remains being found in the woods some ten days after he had been seen leaving Sherra’s Tennessee home.

He was a well-known basketball player who played 14 years in the NBA.

The original case had gone cold but cops received a break when they found the murder weapon in a lake.

This led to the arrest of local Billy Turner who was charged with 1st degree murder.

As yet the authorities have not stated the connection between the pair as Wright waits to be extradited back to Tennessee.

She was also charged with criminal attempt to commit murder because police say there was a previous attempt on Lorenzen’s life.

