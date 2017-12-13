Naomi Watts Gives New Boyfriend Billy Crudup The Boot!

Naomi Watts flew into a red-hot rebound romance with her Gypsy co-star Billy Crudup after being dumped by longtime love Liev Schreiber — but Crudup’s luck seems to have run out!

“Naomi’s put Billy on ice, and she is focusing on her kids and career,” a source close to the couple exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

At first, the 49-year-old King Kong beauty seemed thrilled to have a new love in her life after her marriage ended with Liev. The Ray Donovan star walked out in September 2016 after 11 years and two sons with Watts.

“There was real chemistry between Naomi and Billy,” an insider noted.

Throughout the summer, the two were seen all over each other, all over New York City, where their show was filmed.

“But they lost momentum after their show was canceled by Netflix,” the insider said.

Watts seems to have a thing for love-’em-and-leave-’em guys. Crudup left Mary-Louise Parker while she was pregnant with their child and took up with Claire Danes.

But sources confided Watt’s romance with Crudup — who happens to be an old pal of Schreiber’s — was putting strain on her sons Alex, 10, and Sam, 9.

“The kids’ daddy wasn’t exactly thrilled with the situation,” said the insider. “Besides, Naomi realized she wasn’t ready for another serious relationship so soon and just wants to enjoy being single.”

“It was hard enough for her to co-parent with Liev without this hanging between them,” said the insider. “She decided the kids were more important.”

