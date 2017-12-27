‘MTV Unplugged’ Co-Creator Struck & Killed In Tragic NYC Taxi Accident

MTV Unplugged co-creator Jim Burns was struck and killed by a taxi while walking his dog in New York City.

The 65-year-old musical pioneer, who was partially blind, was crossing the street with his seeing-eye companion dog on Dec. 23 when a taxi making a turn onto Fifth Avenue hit him.

Burns was brought to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center after the accident, but he later died of his injures.

The MTV writer and executive producer was responsible for revolutionizing music with the creation of the Unplugged series, which featured everyone from Nirvana and Eric Clapton to Mariah Carey and Elton John.

