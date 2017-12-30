It’s Over! Million Dollar Listing’s Tracy Tutor-Maltas Files For Divorce From Husband Jason Maltas

Million Dollar Listing‘s Tracy Tutor-Maltas has filed for a divorce from her husband of 13 years Jason Maltas.

The 42-year-old realtor stated ‘irreconcilable differences’, according to documents filed.

It is being reported that the couple’s split is ‘totally amicable’ and that they will divide their assets ’50/50′ as they have a prenuptial agreement already in place.

Tutor-Maltas is ‘asking the judge not to award spousal support to either Jason or herself’ and wants joint custody of their children.

The couple share two daughters, Juliet and Scarlett, and are understood to still be on talking terms.

On Christmas day the entire family appeared on a happy Instagram posting.

The family snap was captioned ‘Merry Christmas to everyone from our family to yours #traditions #holidayparty #santaiscoming #mdlla’.

