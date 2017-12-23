Michigan Murderer Leaves Note To Locate Dead Wife: ‘Find her and put her to rest’

Evil Michigan murderer Christopher Lockhart left a suicide note and map to locate his dead wife.

Police found 44-year-old Teresa Lockhart’s body partially submerged in water in the Allegan State Game Area hours after receiving the information from the killer.

Her 47-year-old husband admitted that he snapped and killed his wife after a drunken fight.

Police found him dead by suicide in his Portage home back in October but his chilling map helped them locate his dead wife.

Ironically, he was arrested four times on unrelated charges but never arrested for her disappearance despite being a person of interest to investigators.

Evil Lockhart’s body was discovered by police after he failed to show up for a routine appointment with his probation officer.

Also found next to his body was a note confessing to the high school Spanish teacher’s murder which stated he carried out in May after the pair got into an argument.

The letter contained a ‘hand-drawn map’ to where he had dumped his wife’s body in a secluded area 50 miles away.

Beside the map he left a note that read: ‘Detective Hess, I’m sorry for taking her away from everyone. Find her and put her to rest. I had no right to do what I did. I pray that God forgives me. I love her so much.’

