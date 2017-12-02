Melissa Rivers Says It’s ‘Sad’ That Kathy Griffin Is ‘Lashing Out’

Joan Rivers‘ daughter Melissa Rivers has weighed in on the Kathy Griffin controversy after the disgraced comedian slammed President Donald Trump and TV host Andy Cohen–and Hollywood itself, for allegedly “blacklisting” her.

The late Joan was a friend and mentor to Griffin and died without seeing the redheaded star’s shocking career meltdown.

“I think [my mom’s] feeling would be the same as mine … It’s just really sad and really troubling that she is so unhappy,” Melissa told US Weekly.

“This is someone that we’ve known for so long and been part of our lives for so long on a personal level, your larger concern is that someone is that desperately unhappy right now that they’re lashing out the way that they are.”

“It’s just bad that someone you know is so unhappy,” Melissa added.

Griffin tried to take over Joan’s role on E!’s Fashion Police after the comedy icon’s shocking death at age 81, but Kathy didn’t feel comfortable on the show and quickly quit.

As Radar has reported, Griffin recently released a wild YouTube video in which she whined about being out of work and allegedly getting blacklisted by Hollywood following her President Trump bloody mask stunt. Griffin had also caused shock by blasting Watch What Happens Live host Cohen.

“This wall of crap has never fallen on any woman in the history of America the way it has on me,” she complained.

Griffin confided, “At 57, I don’t have a lot of time to be patient” about career matters.

“Don’t be too hard on me. I’m fully in the middle of a Hollywood blacklist,” she moaned.

The funny gal, who was then performing in Austria, also said in her video, “I just want you guys to know, when I get home [to the U.S.], I do not have one single day of work in front of me.”

Melissa, who is plugging her new book, Joan Rivers Confidential, said she hasn’t spoken to Griffin since she left Fashion Police, noting, “It’s not like we talked a lot before, so it’s not unusual.”

Fashion Police was recently cancelled and ended with a tribute episode to Joan.

