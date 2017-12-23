Christmas Joy! Meghan Trainor gets engaged to Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor is engaged to boyfriend Daryl Sabara.
The singer posted a video via her Instagram telling her 8.9 million followers about her happy news.
“I SAID YESSSS!!!!” she wrote of the video.
“For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true,” she added.
“He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. ”
Trainor has been dating Sabara, 25, — an actor best known for his roles in the ‘Spy Kids’ films — since October 2016.
“I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!” she said.
The moment was captured by her brother and was put to her song ‘Hopeless Romantic’.
The ‘All About The Bass’ singer posted a gallery of sweet photographs writing: “I’m so happy it’s you @darylsabara I knew it from the moment I met you.”
Talking about her future husband she previously said: “I never really felt sexy with guys before,” she explained.
“No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl.”
