Matt Damon’s Father Kent Dead At 74

Matt Damon and his father have suffered heartbreak just before Christmas with news that his father Kent has passed away.

Baseball lover Kent Damon lost his battle with cancer at the age of 74.

Damon’s rep told the Boston Globe newspaper that Kent died on Dec. 14.

He had been battling cancer for several years, revealing in 2011 that he was in remission from the rare blood disease multiple myeloma.

“It’s been a slow unfolding, my dad’s sick, so that’s been a process we’re going through,” the actor told Extra earlier this month. “We’ll take any prayers you got.”

Matt, 47, had canceled several appearances recently to be at his ailing dad’s side while promoting his new movie ‘Downsizing’.

In October, he skipped the 2017 Britannia Awards in England, where he was honored with the Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film, to return Stateside to be with his father

The actor – who came under fire for his comments on sexual harassment recently – had previously honored the doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital where Kent was being treated.

The two men were very close with his father Kent praising his famous son for being a good husband father.

“He’s all you could ever for ask for in a son. It’s been a wonderful ride being his dad,” Kent said.

