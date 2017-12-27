Not-So-Happy New Year! Lindsay Lohan Owes Over $100,000 In Back Taxes

It’s already shaping up to be not such a happy New Year for troubled actress Lindsay Lohan.

RadarOnline.com has obtained a document that shows the Department of the Treasury recently filed a notice of a federal tax lien against Lohan, 31,

READ THE DOCUMENTS HERE

According to the government, Lohan, who has a history of money troubles, owes back taxes for 2010, 2014 and 2015 in the amounts of $5,710.09, $11,028.08 and $83,972.38 for a grand total of $100,710.55.

As Radar reported, Lohan’s 2017 wasn’t exactly one of her best, either.

In October, she created waves after rushing to perv producer Harvey Weinstein‘s defense in the wake of allegations he sexually assaulted a number of other celebrities.

And the month before, an unrecognizable Lohan shocked fans with her appearance after what looked like some extreme plastic surgery procedures botched her famous face.

The troubled star has been trying to reinvent her tainted image by living abroad, but her troubles have seemed to follow her no matter where she goes.

