Kris Jenner Wins Trademark For The Word ‘Momager’ – But What’s The Catch?

Kris Jenner fought a legal battle for two years to trademark the term “momager,” and now she’s reportedly won!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch and manager, 62, ensured she is the only one who can use the word “momager” after the legal wrangle, the report stated.

Jenner was initially denied her trademark request when she applied in 2015 — as the office originally deemed the phrase too similar to the existing trademark “‘momanger.” But that decision was overturned, the report has noted.

But there is a huge catch– according to the news article, Jenner, who manages her family’s business affairs with an iron fist, is unable to use the phrase “momager” for any reality television series or websites.

As Radar recently reported, however, even though she won’t use the word on TV or social media, Kris is still very much in control of KUWTK. According to a Radar source, for example, Kris is considering hiring Scott Disick‘s galpla Sofia Richie for the show.

Business maven Jenner is also masterminding how to “brand” her grandkids, just as daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both expecting children next year, a source told Radar.

Ambitious Jenner has even plotted to take her Kardashian empire into outer space –to visit another planet!, Radar has learned.

“She’s fascinated by space travel and is exploring the possibility of paying for her and selected family members to purchase a ticket onboard a shuttle,” the spy told Radar—with cameras sure to be in tow.

Although ratings have lagged this year, Jenner keeps the family’s flagship KUWTK show, which began a decade ago, going, even cracking the whip over her kids about it, a source said.

And now, she can officially claim what she’s been called for years—the title “Momager.”

