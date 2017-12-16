Kim Zolciak And Husband Kroy Renew Wedding Vows Amid Her Feud With Mom

Kim Zolciak renewed her vows with husband Kroy Biermann on the season 6 final of Don’t Be Tardy on Friday night. The reality star, also well known for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, showed fans the emotional moment she did a vow renewal ceremony with football player Biermann, whom she originally married on November 11, 2011.

On the first occasion, Zolciak recalled, her mother was thrown out of the wedding. On Friday night’s episode, Tardy viewers saw how the night before her vow renewal with Biermann, the two told their guests about the aftermath of their first hectic wedding where Kim’s mom was removed.

Zolciak, 39, sighed about the original nuptials, “I just felt that it was so chaotic and just didn’t enjoy the moment.” And in fact, both Zolciak and her man, 32, still don’t speak to their folks! “We haven’t seen either one of our parents since we got married,” she admitted. Zolciak claimed she did her best to reach out to her mother but said on camera, “My dad, I miss him. But my mom — totally different bad game. It’s been like 20 years and she’s never changed.”

In confessional, Zolciak elaborated, “‘I tried calling my mom because Brielle wanted to — but it didn’t work. Same s**t, different day. Any sliver of hope for my mom and I to ever have a relationship — she just squashed that again.”

As Radar has reported, Zolciak’s daughter Brielle recently tried to call her grandpa but grandma Karen answered instead. Kim crabbed of her mother, “I’m not surprised she answered my dad’s phone. … She’s like super controlling, always has been. … She’s got his hands cuffed.” In the past, Kim’s father told RadarOnline.com that the family feud arose because Zolciak is jealous of her mother.

In 2012, Joe told Radar, “Kim has shown a lot of disrespect to her mother. Her mother is very attractive, she looks fantastic and I think that Kim is jealous of her mother!” Neither one came to Zolciak’s wedding renewal earlier this year. Although Zolciak’s strapless white gown was nearly tardy for the renewal party, it ultimately went off without a hitch and both she and Biermann cried with joy at the beach ceremony.

With their six children looking on at Turks and Caicos over Mother’s Day weekend, the two marked the seventh anniversary of the day they met.

Biermann wore a beige suit while their three daughters Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, and Kaia, 3, wore white dresses, and sons KJ, 6, Kash, 4, and Kane, 3, wore bow ties and suspenders with smart shorts.

Biermann recalled, “I can honestly say that I loved you every step of the way,” as Zolciak wiped away tears.

“I fell in love with you, and continue to fall farther each and every day.”

Son KJ had helped him write some of the vows, including his promise “to love you without condition to the moon and back … for the remainder of our lives.” For her part, Zolciak said it had been “2,555 days since I laid my eyes on you…On our wedding day, I made the most important choice in my life.” “No other person has aroused me in the feelings of joy, tenderness, and love like you have,” she told him.

“My prince charming, my hero, my best friend, the father of our children — and my husband. Today I re-pledge my commitment to never leave you, to be understanding, and to keep being the very best wife I can be, forever and always,” Zolciak promised. The entire family held hands in a circle and then Biermann’s former football teammate Coy Wire, who also officiated their actual wedding, told them,” ‘Kim and Kroy, you may now seal this special day with a kiss.”

Later, Zolciak said of her marriage, “I mean we live a f***ing dream and we know we do.” Also on the episode, when Wire asked Biermann about football, Kroy denied he was going to retire, vowing, “I’m not done yet.” Fans also saw Biermann note, “I’m not pursuing any team right now but I am open to any opportunity that presents itself. I love football but there are risks involved. … I want to live a very long prosperous life.”

