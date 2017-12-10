‘I Love Her’ Justin Bieber’s Mom Approves Of Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has got the seal of approval from Justin Bieber‘s mom Pattie Mallette.

Speaking at the Justice Speaks Holiday Benefit Luncheon in L.A. on Saturday Mallette, 42, gushed about the female star who is reportedly dating her son again.

“I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her,” she said.

“I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.”

Bieber, 23, was in attendance at the Justice Speaks —a L.A. based non-profit organization to end human and sex trafficking internationally by providing services to at-risk children — event to show support for his mom.

Although there was no sign of Gomez, 25, at the bash he seemed to be in really good spirits.

He wore a white t-shirt, black pants, red sneakers and carried a Bible with him the whole time.

Mallette, 41, added: “I think he’s just keeping his focus on God, and really trying to figure out what counts and what matters.

“I think he’s trying to be somehow normal in such an abnormal world, trying to find that balance,” she said. “I feel like he’s growing up and I’m really proud of him.”

Both Bieber and Gomez have been spotted on a series of dates since she split up with The Weeknd back in October.

RadarOnline.com reported reenty the pair could be planning a secret wedding.

