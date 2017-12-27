John & Chrissy’s Flight From Hell! Stars Stuck On Plane With ‘Unauthorized’ Person

This Tuesday, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend got stuck on a seemingly never-ending flight to nowhere after an “unauthorized person” was found aboard the plane! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the famous couple was on their way to Tokyo from Los Angeles when – eight hours in – flight crew discovered a person has boarded the wrong flight.

The pregnant model took to social media to notify fans about the incident, and shared a series of hilarious videos and tweets from her and Legend, 38.

“A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know,” she tweeted.

“I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo,” she continued.

All Nippon Airways shared a statement to CNBC, explaining the event. “During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot,” the statement read. “As part of the airline’s security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked.”

“Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now,” wrote Chrissy Teigen, 32, clearly enjoying telling the bizarre story to her fans.

According to Teigen, staff told passengers that the mystery person has a United Airlines ticket but had somehow managed to board the All Nippon flight.

“They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere,” Teigen tweeted.

After making a U-turn home, being interviewed for twenty minutes and being placed in a sequestered room, Teigen snapped a photo of her meal. “They gave me ramen,” she wrote.

