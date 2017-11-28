Jennifer Hudson Drops Restraining Order Against Estranged Ex

Jennifer Hudson has dropped the restraining order she filed against her ex, David Otunga, amid the estranged couple’s ongoing divorce and custody drama, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

“The order protection was dismissed with prejudice,” the Cook County clerk told Radar. “It was voluntary vacated, which means the petitioner [Hudson] vacated the order.”

A judge signed off on the motion on Monday, and Otunga has vowed to never return to the star’s Chicago home again.

As Radar previously reported, Hudson, 36, recently requested an emergency order of protection against the father of their 8-year-old son, David Jr., on November 16. The Voice coach accused Otunga, 37, of “increasingly aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior towards her.”

Hudson claimed that Otunga intimidated her with a gun and would steal their son without her knowledge and take him on trips out of town.

The Oscar winner said she initially filed the petition without Otunga’s knowledge because she feared he would physically harm her or kidnap their son.

“I am now living in fear of further actions David might take,” Hudson said.

Hudson was previously granted temporary custody of David Jr., and she and Otunga are expected back in court on Dec. 7.

