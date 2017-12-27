That’s The Way Love Goes — Again! Janet Jackson Plans Wedding With Ex, Jermaine Dupri

Janet Jackson isn‘t even divorced yet from billionaire hubby Wissam Al Mana — but she’s already making wedding plans with her boyfriend Jermaine Dupri!

Surprisingly her mom, Katherine, who was once against Jackson even dating Dupri, is all for the arrangement.

“As soon as Janet is free, she and Jermaine plan to marry,” a Jackson family source told RadarOnline.com.

It’s not Jackson’s first go-round with music producer Dupri. The pair dated from 2001 to 2009, then they kept in touch throughout her tumultuous marriage to Al Mana.

PHOTOS: Inside Janet Jackson & James DeBarge’s Secret Love Child Scandal In 15 Clicks

Even after the pair’s 2009 split, Jackson told an insider, “Jermaine is one of my best friends. I love him to death. We’re still connected.”

Pals were astonished when the pair turned up all smiles at an Atlanta party following the final concert of Jackson’s U.S. tour on Dec. 17.

It’s no secret that Katherine was never fond of 45-year-old Dupri.

“She always complained that ‘Janet can do better than Jermaine,’ ” the family insider revealed.

PHOTOS: Janet Jackson Doomed To Be Fat Forever?

“She used to say, ‘He looks like a little bug. And you know what you do with bugs? You Squash them!'”

But Katherine started singing a different tune as she saw her 51-year-old daughter’s disastrous marriage to Al Mana unravel.

She was appalled by the way the Muslim businessman dominated her life and cut her off from her family.

Jackson’s brother Randy was especially angry, accusing Al Mana of being verbally abusive to his sister during

her pregnancy.

PHOTOS: I’m Janet Jackson’s Secret Daughter! Meet The Woman Behind The Massive Cover-Up

Although she never converted to her husband’s religion, Jackson adopted many of its traditions, including Islamic dress and head coverings.

Their son, Eissa, was born last January, but the pair split up barely four months later.

The insider noted, “Now Katherine is convinced that Jermaine is a far better option than Wissam, and that Janet needs someone she can feel secure with.”

Jackson’s brothers have all welcomed Dupri back with open arms, with big brother Randy saying he’s “always been a fanof the guy.”

This will be marriage number four for Jackson: She was wed to singer James DeBarge for just one year, and then married music video director René Elizondo Jr. Their nine-year marriage lasted until 2000, and one year later she began her long romance with Dupri.

“Jermaine is a guy that Janet has leaned on. He held her in his heart even when she went out and got married,” said the family insider.

“Janet and Jermaine now realize they should never have let each other go eight years ago. They’re determined not to make the same mistake again.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.