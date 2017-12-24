Baby Joy! Jamie Lynn Spears Expecting Her Second Child

Jamie Lynn Spears is pregnant.

Britney Spears little sister is expecting her second child.

And the happy news comes ten months after she nearly lost her daughter Maddie, 8, in a freak ATV accident.

It’s ten years since she made headlines after getting pregnant aged just 16 with then boyfriend Casey Aldridge, then 18.

Jamie Lynn had just wrapped the fourth season of her Nickelodeon children series ‘Zoey 101’, and parent groups were outraged about ‘the highest profile out-of-wedlock teen pregnancy in Hollywood history.’

Now, aged 26, she’s happily married to husband of three years,Jamie Watson, and they will welcome their first child in 2018.

She made the announcement on her Instagram to her 1.4 million followers posting a photograph of her family.

The message read: Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone…sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister👶🏼2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY …. #12DAYSOFJLS.

