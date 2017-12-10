Bill Cosby Nemesis Hannibal Buress Is Arrested

Hannibal Buress, the bold standup comedian whose joke about Bill Cosby and rape ultimately brought down the megastar, was reportedly arrested early this morning.

As The Miami Herald has reported, Buress was booked into jail early Sunday in Miami on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly intoxication.

According to records, Buress, 34, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail at 1:57 a.m. and posted bail just before 6 a.m.

But the funnyman doesn’t look good in a video that spread online, which showed him handcuffed against a Miami patrol car as he spoke with officers.

“Am I under arrest? For what?” Buress yells in the video. “Explain what I’m detained for. What I am detained for?”

A police officer responds, “For trespassing,” but Buress wasn’t satisfied, saying, “You know y’all goofy as f**k.”

He added that the cops “don’t have probable cause for anything.”

Buress also was shown on video telling an officer who looked like he was trying to get the comedian to calm down, “You’re making it hard. I’m chillin.’ ”

Buress was not charged with trespassing, according to the Herald article.

He was arrested by Miami PD about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in an area which is featuring Art Basel-related events popular with stars.

Miami police haven’t yet released the arrest report, saying a public-records request had to be made during regular business hours.

Buress shot to fame after in his standup show, he mentioned long ago allegations of Cosby’s sexual assault, saying, “You rape women, Bill Cosby.” After his joke went viral, dozens of women, including former top models Beverly Johnson and Janice Dickinson, accused The Cosby Show star of rape.

Cosby, 80, went on trial for sexual assault but it ended in a mistrial this June.

But he will be re-tried in the case of him allegedly drugging and molesting a former operations manager of Temple University’s women’s basketball team.

Cosby has hired a new attorney for the retrial, expected to begin in November.

