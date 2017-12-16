Stop Lying! Female News Staffers Slam Rupert Murdoch over ‘Flirting’ Claims

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has been slammed by female staff over his latest remarks surrounding sexual harassment.

Ten staffers have come forward to anonymously slam him for his latest interview.

The 86-year-old mogul admitted there had been a problem with Roger Ailes but that other misconduct claims just ‘amount to a bit of flirting’.

Other women like Gretchen Carlson, Tamara Holder and Lauren Sivan, who all say they were harassed by Ailes, shared their fury on the record and fumed that Murdoch ‘should know better’.

The women suggested there were more abusers who remain in high positions at his network and threatened to ‘go public with the truth’ unless the billionaire reversed his position.

Murdoch made the enraging remarks during an interview with Sky News about Disney’s $52billion take-over of 20th Century Fox assets.

Asked if allegations of sexual harassment within Fox News hampered the deal in any way, Murdoch responded: “It’s all nonsense.

“There was a problem with our chief executive, sort of over the years, isolated incidents, as soon as we investigated, he was out the place in hours – well three or four days.

“There has been nothing else since then.”

Murdoch added there are ‘really bad cases’, there are others which ‘probably amount to a bit of flirting.’

He also jibed ‘liberal’ networks including NBC and CBS.

“NBC is in deep trouble, CBS, their stars. I think it’s a very interesting subject to go into at length,” he said.

But now his senior executives will be looking for Murdoch to temper his comments to prevent further lawsuits for his empire.

