Erica Garner Civil Rights Activist Dead At 27

Erica Garner the Civil Rights Activist has died aged only 27.

It has been revealed that Eric Garner‘s daughter died from complications following a heart attack last weekend.

A family representative made the statement via Garner’s Twitter account revealing the news.

“She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn’t deserve her.”

Erica Garner became famous a civil rights activist in 2014 after her father, Eric Garner, was killed on camera at the hands of a New York Police Department officer using a chokehold.

She went on to become a prominent voice in the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2016, Garner appeared in a campaign advertisement for Bernie Sanders.

Her family added in their statement: “May you find the peace in the next life that you deserved while you were here.

“Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was. She cared when most people wouldn’t have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice.’

