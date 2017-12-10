Disgraced Publicist Max Clifford Dead At 74

Disgraced celebrity publicist Max Clifford has died in hospital, aged 74, after he collapsed in prison.

It is understood he suffered a heart attack while inside prison where he was serving an eight-years jail sentence for historical sex offences.

According to his family he collapsed in his cell at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire, England, on both Thursday and Friday.

After being taken to hospital he suffered another heart attack and died.

The British Ministry of Justice said as with all deaths in custody, there would an investigation by the ombudsman.

A spokeswoman added: “Our condolences are with Mr Clifford’s family at this difficult time.”

In May 2014, Clifford was jailed after being convicted of a eight historical indecent assaults on women and young girls under Operation Yewtree – the Metropolitan Police investigation set up in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.

During this trial, evidence was heard about Clifford’s manipulative behaviour, including how he promised to boost the careers of aspiring models and actresses in return for sexual favors.

After his convictions, he protested his innocence. The Court of Appeal was due to hear his case appealing against his sentence in 2018.

His lawyer John Szepietowski said his legal team would meet in the coming days to decide whether Clifford’s criminal appeal case should continue.

During his career Clifford worked with many high profile celebrities such as Marlon Brando, Marvin Gaye and Muhammad Ali while he also helped launch the career of The Beatles.

He also helped to place stories in the now defunct News Of The World newspaper before claiming they had buffed his cell phone.

