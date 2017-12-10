Chelsea Handler Blasted On Twitter For Sarah Sanders Mocking Video

Chelsea Handler has been blasted on Twitter for mocking Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a parody makeup tutorial.

Handler, 42, tweeted a video in which another comedian impersonates the White House Press Secretary Sanders, 35, and gives a bizarre makeup tutorial.

But the stunt backfired with even her own fans branding Handler ‘a bully’ for posting it.

It shows Emily Fortune Feimster pretending to be Sanders and applying heavy layers of makeup – apparently impersonating the Press Secretary.

Fortune Feimster wears a wig to appear more like Sanders – and speaks with a thick southern accent.

She then goes through the routine of putting on makeup and giving instructions while mocking President Trump’s administration.

“Get the “Sarah Huckabee Sanders” look @forthefunny. New @chelseashow Friday,’ Handler wrote on Twitter Thursday, with a link to the video.

However, Twitter quickly turned on her after the video went viral.

The humor in the video didn’t quite reach some of Handler’s followers, who called her out for making fun of the other woman’s appearance.

“This woman deserves to be taken down. She is pure evil,” she wrote.

So far, Huckabee Sanders has not responded to the video or to Handler’s taunts.

