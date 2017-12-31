Bow Wow Kept Kim Kardashian Romance Secret: ‘I never dated outside my race’

Rapper Bow Wow kept his romance with Kim Kardashian secret because she was not African American.

The surprise omission came after he admitted that he did not want to upset his fans.

He revealed: “I’m just so nervous because I never really dated outside my race before, this is different for a ni***.”

The 30-year-old actor-rapper (real name Shad Moss) used to hang-out with the famous Kardashian ten years ago.

He added: “‘I don’t know how my fans going to look at it, so I kept that s*** low and nobody really knew. For the people that do know, it’s like “damn.”‘

The pair became close before her very public fling with Reggie Bush and when she was a stylist for Paris Hilton.

Kardashian, now 37, and married to Kanye West with two kids, was still not a household name as she is now.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star said: “She’s super dope. How did I get her information, I don’t know. We just kept crossing paths,

“It was cool, we remained friends, and this was right before Reggie Bush. The reason nobody knew is because of how I move. I can get low, and nobody will know s***. We kicked it hard.”

As RadarOnline.com previously revealed Kardashian is preparing to welcome her third child in 2018 via a surrogate.

