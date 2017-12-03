Bella Thorne’s Lips Swell After Allergic Reaction – See The Photo

Bella Thorne was targeted by fans over getting lip injections after her mouth swelled-up this weekend.

However, the controversial actress’ mouth got swollen as a result of an allergic reaction to some food.

Her ‘trout-pout’ was on display as she went to the ‘Jingle Ball’ concert on Friday along with Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Thorne, 20, displayed her dramatically swollen lips via an Instagram photo to her 16.7 million followers with the message: Last night #jingleball#iheartradio.

But certain fans blasted her via social media over her appearance dubbing her ‘Kylie Jenner’ and criticizing her look as ‘unnatural’ and ‘weird’ blaming her appearance on lip injections.

Thorne also posted a video on her Instagram story showing the inflammation, asking: “what am I supposed to do with this thing?” as she seemed in pain.

The swelling eased up a bit before Thorne’s ‘Jingle Ball’ appearance, but clearly not enough to avoid a reaction as they were still noticeably fuller.

RadarOnline.com revealed recently how Thorne got a ‘Bite Me’ tattoo on her hip.

