Angela Lansbury Apologizes For Controversial Sex Assault Comments: I AM A Feminist!

British actress Angela Lansbury is finally clearing up those controversial comments she made over the recent sexual assault epidemic.

In a new statement, the Beauty and The Beast star assured fans that her words were taken entirely out of context, adding that she, of course, is a strong supporter of women’s rights.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, this Wednesday, Lansbury, 92, shared her apology in a statement obtained by ET. “There is no excuse whatsoever for men to harass women in an abusive sexual manner. And, I am devastated that anyone should deem me capable of thinking otherwise,” she said.

The actress added: “Those who have known the quality of my work and the many public statements I have made over the course of my life, must know, that I am a strong supporter of Women’s Rights.”

Her message comes after Lansbury told Radio Times that “there are two sides to this coin,” when speaking of the recent sexual assault accusations in the media. She also stated that “We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us — and this is where we are today. We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that. Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped.”

After she was bashed for her comments and labeled as an oppressor of women’s right due to her age and close-minded generation, Lansbury fired back, concluding in her statement: “Lastly, I would like to add that I am troubled by how quickly and brutishly some have taken my comments out of context and attempted to blame my generation, my age, or my mindset, without having read the entirety of what I said.”

