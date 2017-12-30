Amber Heard And Elon Musk Take Holiday Vacation Together

Amber Heard and Elon Musk, who split up — and then shut down reconciliation rumors– are reportedly together again on a holiday vacation in Chile!

According to The Blast, the actress and Tesla CEO are looking cozy in the South American country right before New Year’s Eve, and were also spotted dining on nearby Easter Island with their friends and family members.

It’s just the latest sighting in what looks like a rekindled romance. On Thursday, Dec. 21, Heard, 31, and billionaire Musk, 46, were spotted embracing and kissing after getting lunch together in Los Angeles. They left in separate cars and it’s been reported the two denied dating again.

The Justice League star and Musk had split up in August after dating for a year. But just four months later, as Radar reported, they were seen on a cozy November breakfast date.

Musk seemed shattered by his split from Heard, whose messy divorce from Johnny Depp had shocked fans.

The CEO told Rolling Stone, “I was really in love, and it hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think.”

However, The Blast now notes that Heard and Musk appear to be having a great time together with their family members in Chile as renewed romance rumors heat up again!

