‘90’s Block Party’ Tour Launching In 2018

Michael Jackson producer Teddy Riley and his R&B group Guy announced their 2018 “90’s Block Party” tour dates and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details.

On the heels of sold-out shows in Louisville, Houston, and Jacksonville, the “90’s Block Party” Tour was scheduled to span 40 cities across North American between February and April 2018.

The 90’s Block Party Tour, produced by G-SQUARED EVENTS, allows attendees to reminisce about the most incredible R&B music from that decade. A time when music was fun, and everyone was able to party and have a good time. The tour features performances by the legendary R&B group Guy- Teddy Riley and brothers Aaron and Damion Hall. Also on the tour are 90’s R&B singing sensations Monica, Ginuwine, Jagged Edge, Keith Sweat, Dru Hill, Next, and 112.

Tour publicist Tara Thomas is facilitating the VIP meetings with the singers.

Check out what is in store for a night out with the 90’s Block Party in the latest tour videos here and find tickets here: http://gsquaredevents.com.

