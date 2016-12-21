Forgotten Video! Zsa Zsa’s Infamous Confessions Caught On Tape — ‘I Cannot Even Make Love!’

Radar Online.com has exclusively obtained an explosive tape of Zsa Zsa Gabor screaming obscenities and complaining she was left too bruised to have sex by an altercation with a police officer!

In the no-holds-barred recording following the socialite’s 1989 arrest for driving with an expired license and slapping a cop, Gabor fired off F-bombs and moaned about her injuries.

In the phone call to a friend a few days after the incident, Gabor — then 72-years-old — said: “I am suffering whiplash….I am in pieces. I cannot even make love! That is a punishment, that stupid son of a bitch.”

Describing arresting officer Paul Kramer, she added: “He was handsomer than Tom Selleck, with a big moustache. He might be gay. He was six feet six inches.”

PHOTOS: Zsa Zsa Gabor Through The Years

“The man only said, ‘F**k you, wh**e. You bitch,’ not once ‘Mrs Gabor’ or anything. All because my car expired,” she blasted.

The infamous incident occurred when Gabor, who passed away at age 99 on December 18, was pulled over on her way to a framing store because the registration tags on her $110,000 white Rolls Royce were out of date.

The situation quickly escalated when she became impatient with officer Kramer and took his alleged command of “f**k off” to mean she was free to go.

After a car chase, the officer stopped Gabor again, and she alleged he roughly plucked her from the car.

PHOTOS: The Last Breath! SHOCKING Deathbed Photos Of Big Ang Revealed

She said: “He pulls me out by the arms, they’re so black you won’t believe it. I told him to let me go. He said, ‘Like f**k I’ll let you go,’ and I slapped him in the face. No son of a bitch is going to hurt me like that.”

Gabor claimed in the conversation the slap was pure reflex and afterward she was cuffed too tightly.

She claimed the officer kicked her in the chin and head, then when she complained about feeling faint he told her, “Good, you f**king wh**e.”

Gabor continued: “Around three or four other policemen pull up in a car. Not one son of b**ch says ‘Miss Gabor what happened?’ they all walk past me like I’m a piece of s**t.”

She then describes how she was taken to Beverly Hills police station where her finger prints were taken four times and she had to pose for a mug shot.

PHOTOS: Big Ang Death — ‘Mob Wives’ Star’s 20 Most Outrageous Moments

Gabor was eventually charged with assaulting a police officer, driving without a license, disobeying an officer and possessing an open container of alcohol, after a flask of Jack Daniels belonging to her final husband, Prinz Frederic Von Anhalt, was found in the glove compartment of the car.

A little later in the 17-minute conversation obtained by Radar, Gabor jokes how she is “much too intelligent” to hit a police officer taller than she was, who has a “gun in his pocket”.

“I was held up with two guns and gave them my $3 million diamond ring,” she continued. “That hurt more than these bruises, three million dollars you don’t give up easily.”

“That was hard work, I got it from [ex-husband] Herbert Hunter – I had to give up three years of my f**king life for that ring!”

The court case following the incident became a huge spectacle.

In his testimony, officer Kramer described how Gabor slapped him hard enough to knock his sunglasses off, screamed, “Do you know who I am?” and “spit a little bit.”

The case resulted in guilty verdicts on all charges apart from disobeying a police officer. Gabor was sentenced to three days in jail, fines and retribution totaling $12,937, 120 hours of community service and a psychiatric evaluation.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.