WWE Star X-Pac Arrested For Meth, Marijuana Possession

WWE star X-Pac was arrested on Saturday after he attempted to sneak weed and meth through airport customs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The wrestler, born Sean Waltman, was reportedly heading to a gig in the United Kingdom when Los Angeles airport officials stopped him and found a drug stash. He was immediately arrested, and booked for possession of a controlled substance.

X-Pac had a warrant from a prior DUI arrest, and his bail was set to $35,000. He has since been released, and immediately turned to Twitter to deny a relapse.

“Still mentally strong and healthy,” he insisted.

I've had a crazy weekend. I'll get into it on the show Wednesday. Way too much to tweet about. Still mentally strong & healthy. No relapse. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 2, 2017

X-Pac has publicly struggled with substance abuse in the past, and was previously engaged to the late Chyna — who lost her life to an overdose of alcohol and prescription drugs in April 2016.

