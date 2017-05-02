Wild Child! Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Is STILL In Jail For Meth Bust

Wynonna Judd‘s wild child daughter is still behind bars! After reporting on Grace Pauline Kelley‘s meth bust, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal she’s still locked up in a Tennessee jail.

Kelley, 21, has been serving time at Maury County Jail in Tennessee for two counts of possession of meth resale, unlawful drug paraphernalia and evading arrest after being taken into custody on February 20th.

A spokesperson for the Williamson County Jail exclusively told Radar that she was transferred there to face a sale of meth .5 grams or more charge.

The Williamson County Clerk of Court told Radar that her hearing will be on Friday, May 5th.

“It’s going to be a plea hearing,” the clerk of court said. “It looks like she’s going to stay in that jail until the hearing and then transferred back to Maury County.”

As Radar reported, Kelley was arrested on December 18, 2015 at a Nashville Walgreen’s store.

“Detectives noticed the vehicle was sitting at the location for an extended period of time,” Kelley’s arrest affidavit obtained by Radar states. She “was observed exiting the vehicle and entering the store.”

Cops pulled her over because her license plate “was improperly secured” and “held on by one screw.”

An eyewitness found a plastic bag that was thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle and handed it over to detectives.

“Inside the bag was a torn up box of pseudoephedrine, and a receipt showing a purchase of Coleman fuel,” the documents claim.

The affidavit says the items are used for the manufacturing of meth.

She was arrested and charged with promotion of meth manufacture, which is a felony.

She pled guilty to the lesser charge of possession of meth, which is a misdemeanor, in May 2016.

The trouble continued on November 13, 2016 when she was arrested in Alabama for being a “fugitive from justice.” Her probation was revoked on November 29, 2016. Her case was transferred to drug court for 18 months.

Kelley, whose father is Arch Kelley, has been a wild child for years. In 2011, she disappeared for several days during a flight layover while returning home from boarding school.

In December 2012, Wynonna sent her daughter to “behavioral camp” for six months, a source claimed.

Grace’s aunt Ashley Judd got temporary custody of her in 2014 when the teen claimed her mom popped pills and was abusive.

Story developing.

