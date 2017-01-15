Wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka Dead Just Days After Homicide Charges Dismissed

Iconic wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka was 73 when he died on Sunday just days after a judge dismissed homicide charges against him in the murder of his girlfriend.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released the news on Instagram on behalf of Snuka’s daughter Tamina, without giving a cause of death.

PHOTOS: 2016’S Most Notable Celebrity Deaths — Prince, Muhammad Ali & More

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:19am PST

Johnson, a former wrestler himself and pal of Snuka, wrote, “Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away.”

Via Instagram, Tamina wrote, “I LOVE YOU DAD.”

As Radar has reported, the legendary wrestler’s murder trial became chaotic as the judge in the case said, he wasn’t “smart enough” to face justice.

Snuka was the only suspect in the murder of Nancy Argentino, 23, after he found her unconscious in their hotel room in Allentown, Pa., in 1983.

PHOTOS: 30 Celebrities Linked To Violent Deaths

During the testimony, which took place in a Lehigh County, Pennsylvania courtroom in December, Snuka nonchalantly addressed the judge as “hon” and “dear” and claimed he didn’t know why he was in court!

Prior to the hearing, Snuka had claimed Nancy fell during a walk the night before, and that he found her unconscious after one of his matches.

Autopsy results showed that Argentino suffered a traumatic brain injury, and she reportedly suffered massive bruises. Prosecutors cited a “lack of forensic evidence” back then and didn’t press charges.

But in 2013, the Lehigh County DA announced the case was being reviewed, and Snuka was arrested and charged in September 2015.

On Jan. 3, the judge dismissed the homicide charges and the mystery surrounding Argentino’s death might now never be solved.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.