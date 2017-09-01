Woman Dies After Tourist Performs Botched Boob Job, Gives Her ‘Poison’

A woman has just died after undergoing a breast implant at a beauty salon in Sydney, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 35-year-old reportedly went into cardiac arrest during the plastic surgery procedure at the establishment.

She was taken to the hospital earlier this week after the horrific incident and died this Friday.

The deceased woman was also the owner of the Chippendale beauty salon in which she spent her final hours.

The woman who performed the botched procedure has been charged with reckless grievous bodily harm and using poison so as to endanger life, according to BuzzFeed.

Authorities have discovered she is a Chinese tourist who holds no Australian medical qualifications.

According to ABC, the 33-year-old is being accused of aiding the salon owner’s death after putting her under an anesthetic and inserting a breast filler into her chest area.

“Further legal action is being considered,” said the NSW police in a statement after the incident.

