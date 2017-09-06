Whoopi Confirms: ‘ I Wasn’t Coming Back’ To ‘The View’

After RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed Whoopi Goldberg‘s plans to ditch The View, the TV personality herself has confirmed all rumors!

“I wasn’t coming back but my daughter said I think that’s a mistake because we’ve just had a major shakeup and you need to be a part of this conversation,” she confessed to E! News.

At the time Radar broke the news, a source claimed that Goldberg’s attitude was “worse than ever,” and that she felt like she had “all the leverage” on set.

After ten years of staring in the controversial talk show, the 61-year-old diva revealed that the constant backlash and harsh criticism that comes with speaking her mind on television can almost be too much to handle.

“I never thought I would get in as much trouble as I seem to have gotten in. You have to be prepared for half the country to hate you every day. It’s a lot to carry but that’s why I try not to look back,” she admitted.

After her team featured a video tribute of her time in the show, titled Under The Influence Of Whoopi, the star said: “I wasn’t happy. I don’t like surprises. I am not good with them and they do them to me anyway because they just know I am going to totally freak out.”

Despite her discontent, she did admit there was an upside to watching her many accomplishments.

“It’s nice to see that I stand for something and that was nice to see. I would not have seen it, had I not seen [the tribute],” she concluded.

Against all odds, The View is now back for its 21st season, with its whole crew intact!

