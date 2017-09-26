Betrayed? Wendy Williams Husband’s Alleged Mistress Is ‘Longtime Family Friend’

Wendy Williams‘ husband Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress is not a stranger to the TV host, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Massage therapist Sharina Hudson is actually a longtime confidante of the star, an insider claimed.

“She has known Sharina for years,” the source said. “She is a family friend.”

According to shocking DailyMailTV report yesterday, Hunter and much younger Hudson, 32, have been hiding a secret affair for years, and even live together part-time.

Despite the shocking news, Williams will NOT be leaving her husband.

“Honestly, Wendy and Kevin have been together for over 20 years. They are also business partners and he manages so much of her empire,” the source told Radar.

“Wendy is not worried about this at all. She is not getting a divorce, and she is just fine.”

Williams broke her silence just one day after the scandal on The Wendy Williams Show by telling the audience, “It’s some sort of weird story going around the Internet regarding my husband. You can believe what you want, but… I stand by my guy. We commuted this morning.”

