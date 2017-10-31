Wendy Williams Sudden Collapse Possibly Due To Heart Condition, Doctor says

Wendy Williams terrified fans when she collapsed on camera during her live show Tuesday morning — and though she insisted to viewers she was simply overheated and dehydrated, a doctor told RadarOnline.com that the daytime diva may still be in danger.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, a practicing internal medicine doctor in New York City, said her fall could be due to a heart condition.

“I’d imagine it be hard being overheated when the studio is freezing,” Dr. Fischer said. I’ve been in that studio, it’s frigid. She could have also had rhythm disturbance of the heart, arrhythmia. The heart could go very fast or really slow, and cause people to collapse. This could be caused by metabolic conditions or heart conditions.”

PHOTOS: What Fight? NeNe Leakes Parties In NY After Brawl As Wendy Williams Refuses To Discuss It On Air

Williams’ shocking behavior, including slurred speech, could indicate even more trouble.

“It looks like she had a memory lapse for a second..it looks like the blood isn’t going to brain the way it should.”

Though Williams’ rep said she was examined by “medical professionals,” Dr. Fischer insisted that she should also head to the hospital.

PHOTOS: Leaked Emails Detail Hillary Clinton’s Desperate Health Crisis Cover-Ups

“The only proper way to check this is the emergency room,” Dr. Fischer said. “A house visit won’t do. Even if she felt well after few minutes, she needs to be seen in the emergency room to do a blood test, to find out if her blood sugar was too low or too high. Because we don’t know — the cause is unknown. We have to check if she is anemic, overmedicated, or hyperglycemic.”

Williams later released a statement on Instagram telling concerned fans to “relax.”

“I’m doing fine, just need some water and electrolytes,” she assured viewers.

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.