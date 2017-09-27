Wendy Williams’ Drug Dealer Ex-Boyfriend Tells All On Their Wild Relationship!

Wendy Williams‘ former drug dealing ex-boyfriend is exclusively speaking out to RadarOnline.com on their relationship in the mid-1990s.

“She was shy back then,” Mitchell Rose told Radar of Williams, who he first met at an event, where he danced with the future talk show host.

“I got her number. I took her out to dinner and we had a regular dating relationship.”

But Williams and Rose hit a rough patch and she gave her then drug-dealing boyfriend “an ultimatum,” he revealed.

“I was going through some struggles and smoking weed and drinking. She wanted me to get my s**t together, basically.”

“I was into selling crack, and she was weary of that lifestyle because she wanted to be more,” continued Rose. “She was striving and going to school and wanted to be a radio host.”

Williams, 53, had also met another guy.

“She said she liked someone else,” admitted Rose. “So this guy came with a better option, he sold her a dream, something she was more into.”

That man? Williams current husband, Kevin Hunter, who she married in November 1997 and recently defended against reports he was cheating on her with massage therapist Sharina Hudson.

“He’s the one who helped her, was her manager, brought more to the table,” Rose told Radar.

“When she got on the radio she got more confident, made money, and had all types of surgery.”

Despite the end of his 8-month relationship with Williams, Rose still fondly recalls “the good old times” they once shared.

“We were young,” he said. “I still love her.”

