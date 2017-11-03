Web Of Jealousy! Gwyneth Seeing Green Over Chris’ Flirtation With New Love

It seems no woman is good enough for Chris Martin, as far as Gwyneth Paltrow’s concerned, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively. And that includes his current squeeze Dakota Johnson!

Martin, 40, and Johnson, 28, were spotted grabbing dinner together at a Los Angeles sushi restaurant last month, and it seems the flames of passion have only grown since then.

“Chris was hoping this would finally be the girl who Gwyneth would approve of,” an insider told Radar. “She hated Anna (Wallis, his ex) as well as Jennifer (Lawrence) and Alexa (Chung), saying they were all beneath Chris and refusing to socialize with them.”

But Paltrow, 45, apparently isn’t a fan of her ex hubby’s much younger new love, making Martin furious.

“It’s awkward, but to be fair he’s not exactly rolled out the red carpet with Brad (Falchuk),” the insider added.

Martin and Paltrow were married for 10 years before their whole “consciously uncoupling” madness in 2014.

The two have remained close since separating, and share children Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.

“These two have a bizarre chemistry and a lot of their friends think they’d be better off dropping the whole ‘conscious uncoupling’ façade,” the source admitted. “It’s ruining their chances of moving on.”

