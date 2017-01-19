Cult Escape! One Of Warren Jeffs’ 79 Polygamist Wives Flees

Polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs is serving a life sentence for child sexual assault but still rules his cult with an iron first from behind bars, one of his 79 wives has claimed in a shocking new interview.

Brielle Decker said on the podcast Year of Polygamy , that she was “turned in” by her father and forced to marry Jeffs in a plural marriage when she was just 18.

“My father wouldn’t let me get married before I turned 18. When I turned 18, he turned me in without telling me he was going to turn me in,” Decker claimed, saying that her dad “wrote a letter recommending was ready to get married.”

That same day her father was told he must bring her to Jeffs for marriage, she said.

“My mother screamed ‘NO,’ when my father walked into the kitchen,” to tell them that she was going to be “sealed” to the cult leader, Decker alleged.

“I didn’t get to wear a wedding dress, my mother didn’t get to come,” Decker said about her tragic wedding.

“My father told me he had written that letter. He was crying,” she claimed on the podcast.

Decker said that Jeffs “was on the run,” when she went to meet with him with her father.

Jeffs is serving his prison sentence for raping his underage “wives,” and Decker described her own wedding to him in chilling terms.

“You hold hands and they recite some words then you accept this person, you say I do. You kiss. That was it, you didn’t even have a ring. I just kissed him.”

“I didn’t really think much about it. I was kind of numb at that point. Scared numb. Where did everybody go? What’s going to happen next? Am I going to be ok?”

“After he sent my father out, he tried to get close to me. He had me come over and sit on his lap. I kind of resisted him. I resisted him really bad. I figured I didn’t know what I was doing,” Decker said.

“I never got sex education,” she told the podcast host. “I thought my other sister never had any children so I’m just not going to have any kids. I was worried about not knowing. No one gave me sex education. I didn’t have books, internet, or ‘training.’ My mom didn’t teach anything.”

But Decker admitted that she and Jeffs “never consummated their marriage,” in all the years that they were together.

“All I knew about him is, he is mean. He is not nice,” Decker said about Jeffs. “I could sense he was crazy.”

