Vicki Gunvalson: I Want To Get Paid!

Vicki Gunvalson is still fighting for the money that her former business partner, Robert Williamson, owes her from their never-ending, nasty legal battle over failed Vicki’s Vodka line, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In court documents obtained by Radar, Williamson — a professional poker player who declared Chapter 13 bankruptcy in January 2016 — was granted “removal of the automatic stay of bankruptcy,” but “civil actions may proceed.”

Per the terms of his bankruptcy, Williamson is not responsible to pay back all his debts during the proceedings. But Gunvalson will be an exception because she filed documents asking for the stay to be released — or in other words, for her civil lawsuit to be unfrozen so she can continue to fight for her money.

PHOTOS: Un-Real! Vicki Gunvalson Fights Back Against ‘RHOC’ Cast’s ‘Ridiculous Lies’ — The Truth About Brooks Ayers’ Cancer & More

As Radar previously reported, a few years ago, Williamson had filed lawsuits against Gunvalson claiming she had failed to promote the vodka line. He also filed against her ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers, alleging breach of contract, among other accusations.

However in 2015, a federal court judge dismissed the fraud lawsuit and ordered Williamson to pay back Ayers $132,641 in legal fees.

Ayers then transferred the rights to that judgment to Gunvalson. Now it’s up to the 54-year-old RHOC star to fight for what she wants!

How long do you think it will take to get her money back? Reply in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.