Disturbing New Details Emerge In Arrest Of Vegas Killer Stephen Paddock’s Brother

More disturbing details are emerging after authorities conducted a sting operation today and arrested Vegas mass murderer Stephen Paddock’s younger brother.

Investigators were reportedly initially tipped off to Bruce Paddock, 59, after he had been squatting in a Sun Valley business in Los Angeles.

After an investigation, police found and charged Paddock with possessing over 600 images of child porn. He is currently being held at the LAPD’s Metropolitan Detention Center on $60,000 bail.

As Radar reported, Sgt. Kyle Kirkland of the North Hollywood Police Department revealed that “[officials] did a search warrant over at his property and there were several different entities involved in this arrest, including LAPD, FBI, Homeland Security and several others.”

Paddock was staying at the Four Seasons Healthcare & Wellness Center in L.A.’s Valley Village area when he was busted.

“He was alright,” Cleveland Simpson, a 64-year-old patient at the facility, told the New York Daily News of Paddock.

“He was a psych patient. He kept on saying, ‘It’s too much medicine. They’re giving me too much medicine.’ But he needed it.”

“He told us he was his brother. He was very surprised [by the shooting],” said an employee at the center of Paddock’s connection to Stephen, who murdered 58 people in Vegas earlier this month.

“We helped him get a psychologist. We did what we had to do. He seemed nice.”

