Finally! Val Kilmer Admits ‘Healing Of Cancer’

Val Kilmer has finally admitted what we’ve all known for a while now: Yes, he did have cancer!

Kilmer, 57, was taking part in an “Ask Me Anything” chat on Reddit when a fan asked what the truth was behind Michael Douglas’ claims that he had terminal cancer.

“He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days,” Kilmer replied. “And I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho (sic) healing all the time.”

The former Batman also admitted that he is still struggling to get his voice back.

“Because I don’t sound my normal self yet, people think I may still be under the weather.”

Kilmer is a Christian Scientist, whose members believe disease can be cured by prayer. He has long denied any form of cancer, only stating on a Facebook post that he’d been treated at UCLA “for a lump in my throat.”

Kilmer blamed the “lump” for forcing him to end his performance tour of Citizen Twain, the one-man biographical stage show that he also wrote and directed.

