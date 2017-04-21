Val Kilmer Mourns Brother’s Tragic Death Amid Health Crisis

Val Kilmer, who has two grown children from his marriage to actress Joanne Whalley

has looked gaunt recently while battling a throat condition, which he denies is cancer.

The actor is notorious for being a nightmare to work with. But there’s a heartbreaking tragedy behind his dark side —

the death of his teen Brother, Wesley.

According to the L.A. Coroner’s report (above) Val’s younger brother, Wesley, had a history of seizures before he was diagnosed with epilepsy at age 15.

He started taking the anticonvulsant medication Dilantin — but still apparently had an attack in September 1977

at the family home outside L.A., where the 16-year-old drowned in the backyard spa.

“Having a brother die so young is an unimaginably heavy burden.”— an insider tells Radar.