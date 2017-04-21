Heartbreak!

Val Kilmer Mourns Brother’s Tragic Death Amid Health Crisis

Insiders reveal the trauma behind the ailing actor’s secret past.

By
Posted on
Val Kilmer Mourns Brother’s Tragic Death Amid Health Crisis

Val Kilmer, who has two grown children from his marriage to actress Joanne Whalley

has looked gaunt recently while battling a throat condition, which he denies is cancer.

The actor is notorious for being a nightmare to work with. But there’s a heartbreaking tragedy behind his dark side —

the death of his teen Brother, Wesley.

According to the L.A. Coroner’s report (above) Val’s younger brother, Wesley, had a history of seizures before he was diagnosed with epilepsy at age 15.

He started taking the anticonvulsant medication Dilantin — but still apparently had an attack in September 1977

at the family home outside L.A., where the 16-year-old drowned in the backyard spa.

“Having a brother die so young is an unimaginably heavy burden.”— an insider tells Radar.

Comments