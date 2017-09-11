Hide And Eek! Usher Accused Of Stashing Cash To Avoid Big Herpes Payout

Usher is under fire for allegedly hiding his reported $180 million fortune to avoid coughing up cash to his herpes victims, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

In a startling new lawsuit, a woman identified only as “Jane Doe” is suing Usher for $20 million, and claims to have “reason to believe” he could be stashing his cash!

Radar was first to reveal the married singer paid another unnamed woman a $1.1 million settlement after allegedly infecting her with the incurable STD.

In the fallout, the eight-time Grammy winner has faced an avalanche of lawsuits from men AND women who claim to have been infected by him during sex trysts!

The latest suit, filed in Fulton County, Ga., on Sept. 1, stated: “Plaintiff has reason to believe that Defendant [Usher], either directly or indirectly, may be fraudulently conveying his personal and corporate assets in an effort to defraud Plaintiff.”

An insider has reportedly blasted the claims as “nonsense,” and Usher has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

But a source told Radar: “Filing a motion to dismiss is a routine move, but the plaintiff has every right to ask the question.

“Usher should tread carefully. Otherwise, he could lose everything!”

