Usher Hits Back At $20 Million Herpes Lawsuit, Says Accuser Has No Proof!

Show me the proof! Usher is hitting back at the $20 million herpes lawsuit filed against him by a Georgia woman who claims he gave her the STD in April.

“Jane Doe,” filed a lawsuit for negligence, battery and emotional distress in Atlanta, claiming that after unprotected oral sex and sexual intercourse she was infected with genital herpes, and he filed his response, asking a judge to dismiss the case against him.

RadarOnline.com broke the story that the singer, 38, paid a $1.1 million settlement to another woman that he had infected with herpes. “Jane Doe,” filed her lawsuit after Radar’s bombshell report about Usher’s herpes hush money settlement. She claimed she was tested after Radar’s report and was positive for herpes simplex 2.

In his response, Usher’s attorney’s reportedly asked the judge to dismiss Doe’s lawsuit because she gave no proof that he gave her an STD.

“Jane Doe,” reportedly claimed that they had unprotected oral sex and used a condom during intercourse on April 16, 2017 in Atlanta. She claimed that they had sex without a condom on April 28, 2017 in a hotel room in New Orleans.

Usher argued that the woman had not revealed if she was tested prior to their alleged sexual encounters. “A previous sexual partner very well may have already infected her,” the court documents reportedly stated.

He reportedly did not deny that he could have given her herpes.

Usher’s documents reportedly stated that by having “casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex,” she willingly took a risk of getting infected with herpes.

Usher’s attorney’s also reportedly attacked the woman for filing the lawsuit anonymously and asked the judge to toss her $20 million lawsuit.

Attorney Lisa Bloom filed a lawsuit on behalf of three more people claiming they were infected with herpes by Usher.

According to the suit, obtained by Radar, all three plaintiffs claimed Usher knowingly exposed them to herpes after failing to disclose his diagnosis before engaging in sexual contact with them.

