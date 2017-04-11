Dark Past Uncovered: United Airlines Passenger Traded Drugs For Sex!

Dr. David Dao, the passenger dragged off of overbooked United Airlines flight 3411, has a long track record of bad behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to reports, Dao was convicted of multiple felony counts of obtaining drugs — Hydrocodone, Oxycontin and Percocet — by fraud or deceit in November 2004 and was placed on five years of supervised probation in January 2005. He surrendered his medical license the following month.

Dao was also reportedly convicted for writing prescriptions and checks to a patient in exchange for sex. He denied paying for sex in medical board documents, but implied accepting sexual favors from an associate who had been indebted to him.

While on his suspension, Dao joined the poker circuit, raking in a total of $234,664 in the World Series of Poker, according to reports.

As Radar previously uncovered, video surfaced this week of Dao being hauled off the Chicago-Louisville flight, after he refused to deplane the aircraft.

According to CNN, another passenger heard Dao claiming he was being profiled for being Chinese, before police officers forcibly removed him from his seat.

United CEO Oscar Munoz publicly apologized for the “upsetting event” in which Dao “refused” to leave the plane and “became more and more disruptive and belligerent.”

He also claimed Dao had run “back onto the aircraft in defiance of both our crew and security officials.”

“Treating our customers and each other with respect and dignity is at the core of who we are, and we must always remember this no matter how challenging the situation,” Munoz told his employees in an email.

Meanwhile, one of the officers involved in the scuffle was placed on leave Monday.

