Bloody & Bruised! United Airlines Passenger Dragged Off Overbooked Flight

United Airlines is fighting a serious PR battle following a violent incident on an overbooked flight — and RadarOnline.com has all the details.

Video surfaced this week of a bloody-nosed passenger being hauled off a Chicago-Louisville flight, after he refused to deplane the aircraft.

According to CNN, a passenger heard the man, who has yet to be identified, claiming he was being profiled for being Chinese, before police officers forcibly removed him from his seat.

“This situation was unfortunately compounded when one of the passengers we politely asked to deplane refused and it became necessary to contact Chicago Aviation Security Officers to help,” CEO Oscar Munoz said in email to employees, CNBC reported. “Our employees followed established procedures for dealing with situations like this. While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you.”

Earlier, Munoz publicly apologized for “having to re-accommodate these customers,” calling it an “upsetting event” in which the passenger “refused” to leave the plane and “became more and more disruptive and belligerent.”

He also claimed the passenger had run “back onto the aircraft in defiance of both our crew and security officials.”

“Treating our customers and each other with respect and dignity is at the core of who we are, and we must always remember this no matter how challenging the situation,” Munoz added in his email.

Meanwhile, one of the officers involved in the scuffle was placed on leave Monday.

