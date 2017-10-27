Tyrese Hospitalized With Chest Pains After Explosive Courtroom Drama With Ex Wife

Tyrese, 38, was hospitalized with chest pains and dehydration after spending a day in court fighting a brutal legal battle with his ex-wife!

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the actor went back to his hotel room in Los Angeles this Thursday evening after his courtroom confrontation with Norma Gibson. Later in his suite, he began to feel pains in his chest as well as severe dehydration. He checked himself into the ER and is currently being treated for his symptoms.

While Tyrese tied the knot to Samantha Lee Gibson earlier this year, he was previously married to Norma, who accused him of having spied on her ad made her feel unsafe.

She is currently trying to get a permanent restraining order against Tyrese in order to keep him away from her and their daughter Shayla, 10.

The Fast And Furious star – who has not seen his daughter in 60 days – claimed Norma is simply bitter about his new wife, and all he wants to do is resolve the matter quickly so he can see Shayla again.

